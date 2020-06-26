12 Florentia St

Amenities

The 2 bed/1 bath unit is the upstairs of a 1925 house. Included is a washer and dryer along with the typical kitchen appliances- dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Heating in the bedrooms are in-wall ceramic heaters and heating/cooling in the living room and kitchen is a ductless mini split.

Within the last year, bedrooms have been updated with new carpet and every wall has been repainted.

Regarding utilities, gas, water, trash, sewer, and internet are all included. Electricity will be split with downstairs owners.



It's less than a mile walk to the heart of Fremont or to the heart of Queen Anne. There's a nice park, Queen Anne Bowl, just 3 blocks away and Seattle Pacific University is just as close. Regarding accessible public transit, we are less than a 1/4 of a mile from bus stops that will take you all over Seattle. Specifically, the 3, 13, 31, 32, 40, and 62 are all quick walks. Additionally, access to the Burke-Gilman trail to get to UW is less than a 1/2 mile from the house and the greenway path to South Lake Union is 1/4 of a mile away.



Pets require a $500 refundable deposit and an additional $30 per month pet rent for each pet.