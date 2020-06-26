All apartments in Seattle
Location

12 Florentia Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
The 2 bed/1 bath unit is the upstairs of a 1925 house. Included is a washer and dryer along with the typical kitchen appliances- dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Heating in the bedrooms are in-wall ceramic heaters and heating/cooling in the living room and kitchen is a ductless mini split.
Within the last year, bedrooms have been updated with new carpet and every wall has been repainted.
Regarding utilities, gas, water, trash, sewer, and internet are all included. Electricity will be split with downstairs owners.

It's less than a mile walk to the heart of Fremont or to the heart of Queen Anne. There's a nice park, Queen Anne Bowl, just 3 blocks away and Seattle Pacific University is just as close. Regarding accessible public transit, we are less than a 1/4 of a mile from bus stops that will take you all over Seattle. Specifically, the 3, 13, 31, 32, 40, and 62 are all quick walks. Additionally, access to the Burke-Gilman trail to get to UW is less than a 1/2 mile from the house and the greenway path to South Lake Union is 1/4 of a mile away.

Pets require a $500 refundable deposit and an additional $30 per month pet rent for each pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Florentia St have any available units?
12 Florentia St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Florentia St have?
Some of 12 Florentia St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Florentia St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Florentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Florentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Florentia St is pet friendly.
Does 12 Florentia St offer parking?
No, 12 Florentia St does not offer parking.
Does 12 Florentia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Florentia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Florentia St have a pool?
No, 12 Florentia St does not have a pool.
Does 12 Florentia St have accessible units?
No, 12 Florentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Florentia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Florentia St has units with dishwashers.
