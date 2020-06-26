1160 Northwest 58th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Spectacular Built Green *end unit* town home in the heart of Ballard. Top-of-the-line finishes including walnut cabinetry, hardwood floors & large master closet. City and mountain views to be enjoyed from bedrooms and roof top deck, abundant natural light and spacious floor plan. Peaceful street with plentiful parking and just a stones throw from shops, restaurants, coffee shops and don't miss the soon to be Gemenskap Park! Interior Features: Bath Off Master, Double Pane/Storm Window, Dining Room, High Tech Cabling Site Features: Cable TV, Deck, Fenced-Partially, Gas Available, High Speed Internet, Patio Heating/Cooling Type: Radiant, Radiator, Tankless Water Heater, > 12 month lease > credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub (3-4 times of rent)> require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of rent) > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $2500 deposit + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) > FICO 640 or above >non-smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.