Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:40 PM

1160 Northwest 58th Street

1160 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Spectacular Built Green *end unit* town home in the heart of Ballard. Top-of-the-line finishes including walnut cabinetry, hardwood floors & large master closet. City and mountain views to be enjoyed from bedrooms and roof top deck, abundant natural light and spacious floor plan. Peaceful street with plentiful parking and just a stones throw from shops, restaurants, coffee shops and don't miss the soon to be Gemenskap Park! Interior Features: Bath Off Master, Double Pane/Storm Window, Dining Room, High Tech Cabling Site Features: Cable TV, Deck, Fenced-Partially, Gas Available, High Speed Internet, Patio Heating/Cooling Type: Radiant, Radiator, Tankless Water Heater, > 12 month lease > credit check and processing fee at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stub (3-4 times of rent)> require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria (4 times of rent) > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $2500 deposit + $300 pet deposit per pet (pet limit 20 lbs or less) > FICO 640 or above >non-smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Northwest 58th Street have any available units?
1160 Northwest 58th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Northwest 58th Street have?
Some of 1160 Northwest 58th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Northwest 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Northwest 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Northwest 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Northwest 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Northwest 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Northwest 58th Street offers parking.
Does 1160 Northwest 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Northwest 58th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Northwest 58th Street have a pool?
No, 1160 Northwest 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Northwest 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 Northwest 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Northwest 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Northwest 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
