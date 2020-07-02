All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

11556 Greenwood Ave N #103

11556 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

11556 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious And Sunny Condo Available Now FaceTime and/or virtual tours available! - FaceTime and/or virtual tours available!

To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/640576

Welcome home! You will love living in this bright and sunny two bedroom, 2 bath condo. The master bathroom has a beautiful and spacious walk in shower. Enjoy the enclosed sun porch that adds to your living space year round.
This is a beautifully maintained secure building. One over sized reserved parking spot is available for $30.00 per month. Conveniently located on a main bus line for easy access to transit. This has an in unit washer and dryer as well as new double pane windows throughout.
Do not hesitate because this charming condo found in such a convenient location will not last long!

~15 minutes to downtown Seattle
~Close to highway 99 and I-5
- Cat or Small dog (under 25 lbs) will be considered. $50.00 per month pet rent will apply.
-Water, sewer and garbage is $50.00 per person/per month for all occupants over the age of 18 years old.
-electric is tenants responsibility
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.
- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or by facetime/virtual tour with a Maple Leaf Agent.

(RLNE5671226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 have any available units?
11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 have?
Some of 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 currently offering any rent specials?
11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 is pet friendly.
Does 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 offer parking?
Yes, 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 offers parking.
Does 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 have a pool?
No, 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 does not have a pool.
Does 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 have accessible units?
No, 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11556 Greenwood Ave N #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

