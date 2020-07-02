11556 Greenwood Ave N #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious And Sunny Condo Available Now FaceTime and/or virtual tours available! - FaceTime and/or virtual tours available!



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/640576



Welcome home! You will love living in this bright and sunny two bedroom, 2 bath condo. The master bathroom has a beautiful and spacious walk in shower. Enjoy the enclosed sun porch that adds to your living space year round.

This is a beautifully maintained secure building. One over sized reserved parking spot is available for $30.00 per month. Conveniently located on a main bus line for easy access to transit. This has an in unit washer and dryer as well as new double pane windows throughout.

Do not hesitate because this charming condo found in such a convenient location will not last long!



~15 minutes to downtown Seattle

~Close to highway 99 and I-5

- Cat or Small dog (under 25 lbs) will be considered. $50.00 per month pet rent will apply.

-Water, sewer and garbage is $50.00 per person/per month for all occupants over the age of 18 years old.

-electric is tenants responsibility

- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- No Smoking, e-cigs or vaping anything in or outside of the unit.

- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person or by facetime/virtual tour with a Maple Leaf Agent.



(RLNE5671226)