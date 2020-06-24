All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11522 15th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11522 15th Ave NE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

11522 15th Ave NE

11522 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11522 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House with Big yard 3bd 1 bath close to Northgate! - This is a completely remodled home inside everything on the inside of this home is updated and new. The home offers a large yard 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large living room open floor plan and a loft style bedroom with possible office space as well. The Bathroom has a stand in shower only no bathtub and there is no dishwasher. Close to major bus lines 5 minutes from Northgate mall and 10 minutes from UW campus. THE GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH IN THE RENTAL. No smoking/Pets Case by case basis. Please respond to this ad or call Nick at the contact number listed to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4737787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 15th Ave NE have any available units?
11522 15th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11522 15th Ave NE have?
Some of 11522 15th Ave NE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 15th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11522 15th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 15th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11522 15th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11522 15th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11522 15th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11522 15th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11522 15th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 15th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11522 15th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11522 15th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11522 15th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 15th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11522 15th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University