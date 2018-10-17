Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel basketball court fireplace

11514 23rd Ave NE Lower Available 10/04/19 Pinehurst Lower Unit One Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to Pinehurst! This is a lovely residential neighborhood with convenient access to major highways, stores, restaurants and services. Ideal location close to surrounding neighborhoods, Northgate, Maple Leaf, Lake City and Shoreline.



The one bedroom, one bathroom mother-in-law apartment is in a daylight basement of a two level home. Everything in this apartment is brand new, from the electrical to the appliances! Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, large living room with fireplace, full size washer and dryer and lots of storage!



Your own private entrance and large backyard with basketball court available for your use. The spacious apartment is light and bright and offers all you need for extreme comfort. Driveway or street parking.

*$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

*Pets negotiable: $25/month pet rent will apply

*Utility Charge $125/month

*No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property.

*All communications will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please visit our website to schedule a viewing via the guest card system:

www.mapleleafmgt.com.

*Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent are required. The security deposit and last month's rent may be prorated over a maximum of six months.



(RLNE4589155)