Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

1120 5th ave N

1120 5th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1120 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished Modern construction Townhome Available for 12 month lease term. The entry level includes access to a private garage and washer/dryer. 2nd level features master and guest bedroom with two bathrooms. Master bedroom has a built-in closet system and ensuite bathroom with double sinks. The 3rd level includes an open living/kitchen layout with Space Needle views and tons of natural light. Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop and off kitchen eating area. The rooftop deck is its own private oasis with expansive views of downtown perfect for the summer days. The home also includes private 1 car garage, internet included and A/c throughout. Home also includes newly installed electric car charger. All utilities of tenants responsibility. No pets and no smoking in home. Renter's insurance required along with First, last and security deposit prior to move-in. For showings please contact Ben@SeattleRentalGroup.com for all showings. Applications online at seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Terms: 12 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 5th ave N have any available units?
1120 5th ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 5th ave N have?
Some of 1120 5th ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 5th ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1120 5th ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 5th ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1120 5th ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1120 5th ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1120 5th ave N does offer parking.
Does 1120 5th ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 5th ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 5th ave N have a pool?
No, 1120 5th ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1120 5th ave N have accessible units?
No, 1120 5th ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 5th ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 5th ave N has units with dishwashers.
