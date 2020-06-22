1120 5th ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Furnished Modern construction Townhome Available for 12 month lease term. The entry level includes access to a private garage and washer/dryer. 2nd level features master and guest bedroom with two bathrooms. Master bedroom has a built-in closet system and ensuite bathroom with double sinks. The 3rd level includes an open living/kitchen layout with Space Needle views and tons of natural light. Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop and off kitchen eating area. The rooftop deck is its own private oasis with expansive views of downtown perfect for the summer days. The home also includes private 1 car garage, internet included and A/c throughout. Home also includes newly installed electric car charger. All utilities of tenants responsibility. No pets and no smoking in home. Renter's insurance required along with First, last and security deposit prior to move-in. For showings please contact Ben@SeattleRentalGroup.com for all showings. Applications online at seattlerentalgroup.com/application



Terms: 12 month lease term.