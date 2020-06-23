112 B 27th Ave E

Amenities
Madison Valley Townhome - Built in 2017 Madison Valley modern design townhome in seven home community. High end finishes and appliances. Territorial view. Light and bright living spaces with high ceilings throughout. 4-star Built Green rating. This home is located on a quiet street south of Madison Street in Seattle.
Conveniently located and within walking distance to shops, stores and restaurants on Madison Street. Easy access to downtown, U of W and, just minutes to Bellevue using the highway 520 floating bridge. Close to transit.
The architectural style is modern with an open floor plan on the main level, large windows letting in plenty of light, and high end finishes. Bedrooms and baths on the second and third levels. Extra bonus room on the basement/garage level and office/den on the third level. The private large roof top deck faces east and offers territorial views. The garage is large and opens to a private auto court. Lots of extra storage.
Amenities include:
Territorial view
Attached garage with extra storage
Quartz countertops
Wood floors
4-Star Built Green rating
Stainless Bosch oven/range, dishwasher and microwave.
Stainless Samsung refrigerator
LG washer and dryer
Energy efficient on demand tankless water heater
Forced air gas furnace
Spacious roof top deck
Low maintenance landscaped area
Hunter Douglas window covers
Office/den
Bonus room on lower level
Ceramic tile flooring
High tech cabling
Fist months rent
$3,600 refundable security deposit
$42 application fee
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets
Minimum 12 month lease
$300 non- refundable move out fee
(RLNE4714285)