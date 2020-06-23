All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 B 27th Ave E

112 27th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

112 27th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Stevens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Madison Valley Townhome. Built in 2017 - Built in 2017 Madison Valley modern design townhome in seven home community. High end finishes and appliances. Territorial view. Light and bright living spaces with high ceilings throughout. 4-star Built Green rating. This home is located on a quiet street south of Madison Street in Seattle.
Conveniently located and within walking distance to shops, stores and restaurants on Madison Street. Easy access to downtown, U of W and, just minutes to Bellevue using the highway 520 floating bridge. Close to transit.

The architectural style is modern with an open floor plan on the main level, large windows letting in plenty of light, and high end finishes. Bedrooms and baths on the second and third levels. Extra bonus room on the basement/garage level and office/den on the third level. The private large roof top deck faces east and offers territorial views. The garage is large and opens to a private auto court. Lots of extra storage.

Amenities include:
Territorial view
Attached garage with extra storage
Quartz countertops
Wood floors
4-Star Built Green rating
Stainless Bosch oven/range, dishwasher and microwave.
Stainless Samsung refrigerator
LG washer and dryer
Energy efficient on demand tankless water heater
Forced air gas furnace
Spacious roof top deck
Low maintenance landscaped area
Hunter Douglas window covers
Office/den
Bonus room on lower level
Ceramic tile flooring
High tech cabling
Built in 2017.

Fist months rent
$3,600 refundable security deposit
$42 application fee
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets
Minimum 12 month lease
$300 non- refundable move out fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4714285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 B 27th Ave E have any available units?
112 B 27th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 B 27th Ave E have?
Some of 112 B 27th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 B 27th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
112 B 27th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 B 27th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 112 B 27th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 112 B 27th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 112 B 27th Ave E offers parking.
Does 112 B 27th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 B 27th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 B 27th Ave E have a pool?
No, 112 B 27th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 112 B 27th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 112 B 27th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 112 B 27th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 B 27th Ave E has units with dishwashers.
