1118 21st Avenue South

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to endless comfort! This striking Judkins neighborhood townhome is just waiting for you to settle in! From the trendy 5-panel glass and oak front door through to the sunny rooftop deck, every detail has been carefully planned to ensure ultimate comfort.



Tucked away off the street, and backing onto Judkins Park and Playfield, this idyllic nest is your refuge from the hustle of daily life. Walk/jog/bike all the way to Mercer Island & Bellevue parks on pedestrian only park trails. Different connected parks on the way have a skate park, basketball & tennis courts, soccer & baseball fields, multiple playgrounds for kids and an off leash dog park – all just a few minutes’ walk from the house. Peaceful and serene yet located only minutes from Downtown Seattle for those days that just beg city action!



Large windows and generous overhead lighting ensure living spaces awash in natural light and year-round brightness. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and there’s plenty of room for the crowd! The gourmet Chef’s kitchen makes feasting a snap, and when sunny days beckon, a private back deck and fenced side yard are perfect for summer BBQs! OR head up to the fabulous rooftop deck - the ultimate spot for relaxing and catching some rays!



As evening falls, head up the custom designed floating wood block staircase to your private and secluded master suite. Large, bright, and airy, this elegant suite includes a large walk-in closet and a dreamy spa-style master bath complete with a walk-in rain shower and separate soaking tub. Perfect for complete rejuvenation!



Two additional bedrooms on the 1st floor, including one with access to the back deck, create separate spaces for friends or family. Convert one to an at-home office for unlimited convenience! A spacious full bath rounds out the lower level.



Perfectly located for convenience and efficiency. Close to freeways and arterials for easy commutes. Minutes from Beacon Hill, Mount Baker, Columbia City for great artisan shopping, restaurants, and dining. Easy access to Downtown Seattle for world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment options.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths in 1,920 Sq Ft of perfect comfort!

• Lots of large windows for bright, natural light in every season

• Plenty of overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Airy Open Floor Plan

• Designer touches throughout

• Gleaming Hardwoods, designer tile, and plush new carpet floors

• Spacious Chef’s Kitchen w/ plenty of designer cabinetry

• Quartz counters and full height glass mini-tile backsplash

• Stainless-steel appliances incl. gas range

• Expansive island w/ convenient breakfast bar

• Bright, fresh living and dining spaces

• Convenient guest powder room on main living floor

• Custom floating wood slab and steel staircase

• Massive top floor master suite w/ walk-in closet and spa-style ensuite bath

• Gorgeous 5-point spa-style master bath w/ dual vanity, walk-in rain shower, and separate soaking tub

• Large 1st floor bedroom w/ slider access to private patio (great office space!)

• Additional bright 1st floor bedroom

• 1st floor shared full bath w/ custom tile and cabinetry

• Separate laundry space w/ full-size front-loading washer and dryer and extra storage

• Sunny rooftop deck w/ lighted trellis gazebo and territorial views

• Sweet private back deck and landscaped side yard - perfect for summer BBQs!

• Fully fenced yard w/ year-round yard maintenance included

• Easy access to neighborhood park and playground

• 1 Designated parking spot

• High efficiency HP-Mini Split for great heat and Air Conditioning options!

• Judkins Park access to I-90 Trail which is an extension of the Mountains to Sound Greenway, an excellent running and cycling thoroughfare through Seattle.

• Biker Score = 77: Very Bikeable - It’s convenient to use a bike for most trips

• Walk Score = 75: Very Walkable - most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Rider Score = 70: Excellent Transit, and convenient for most trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,095, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,965, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.