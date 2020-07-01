All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

111 29th Ave B

111 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 29th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live Between Lake Washington and Downtown Seattle, The Best of Both Worlds! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/5eafe1ed-b89b-4579-8831-8325751bff54/

This east-facing 3 bed 2 bath unit is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of Seattle's oldest neighborhoods. Sun-drenched by day and cozy by night, this home offers desirable open concept living and balanced design highlighted by wood floors, sleek finishes, remodeled kitchen & 3 generous bedrooms. Expansive main level with fireplace, sunny deck & full bath. Functional upper level has elegant Master with vaulted ceiling and deck plus full bath, 2nd bedroom and laundry. Lower level versatility: 3rd bedroom w/ patio. Close proximity to trails make outdoor adventures easy while maintaining quick access to downtown. Ideal location for commuting with nearby transportation. Minutes to Leschi park. Attached 1-car garage & low maintenance yard complete this lovely home.

Pets are case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 03/05/2020

#2001

(RLNE4448137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 29th Ave B have any available units?
111 29th Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 29th Ave B have?
Some of 111 29th Ave B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 29th Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
111 29th Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 29th Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 29th Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 111 29th Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 111 29th Ave B offers parking.
Does 111 29th Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 29th Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 29th Ave B have a pool?
No, 111 29th Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 111 29th Ave B have accessible units?
No, 111 29th Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 111 29th Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 29th Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.

