111 29th Ave B

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Live Between Lake Washington and Downtown Seattle, The Best of Both Worlds! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* - https://view.ricohtours.com/5eafe1ed-b89b-4579-8831-8325751bff54/



This east-facing 3 bed 2 bath unit is nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in one of Seattle's oldest neighborhoods. Sun-drenched by day and cozy by night, this home offers desirable open concept living and balanced design highlighted by wood floors, sleek finishes, remodeled kitchen & 3 generous bedrooms. Expansive main level with fireplace, sunny deck & full bath. Functional upper level has elegant Master with vaulted ceiling and deck plus full bath, 2nd bedroom and laundry. Lower level versatility: 3rd bedroom w/ patio. Close proximity to trails make outdoor adventures easy while maintaining quick access to downtown. Ideal location for commuting with nearby transportation. Minutes to Leschi park. Attached 1-car garage & low maintenance yard complete this lovely home.



Pets are case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 03/05/2020



