Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1107 E. Denny Way, #A8

1107 East Denny Way · (206) 713-0778
Location

1107 East Denny Way, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Capitol Hill Charming Early Century Apartment in Brick Building - One Bedroom - This Charming Capitol Hill co-op, The Lorington, exudes timeless vintage charm and is very spacious and inviting. A corner unit features many windows letting in cheerful lighting and pleasant outlook to gardens. Circular floor plan with generous living spaces and oversized dining room with bamboo and maple flooring, 9 foot ceilings Kitchen and bath with simple and ecletic design. Excellent central location, just one block to light rail and all shops, restaurants and Cal Anderson Park. Shared laundry room has room for "line drying" and a bike storage room. This is a well run, friendly co-op and very limited on the allowable units made available to rent. Unique opportunity here!

Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management or Showdigs
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Tenants set up account with Seattle City Light
~ $75 per month per person covers Hot Water, Central Heat and Water, Sewer, Garbage
~Shared Laundry
~ Separate storage room
~12-month lease
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~No Pets
~ Street parking only (zoned parking pass is available)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 have any available units?
1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 pet-friendly?
No, 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 offer parking?
Yes, 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 offers parking.
Does 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 have a pool?
No, 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 does not have a pool.
Does 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 have accessible units?
No, 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 E. Denny Way, #A8 does not have units with air conditioning.
