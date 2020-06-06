1107 E. Denny Way, #A8

Amenities

on-site laundry parking bike storage

Capitol Hill Charming Early Century Apartment in Brick Building - One Bedroom - This Charming Capitol Hill co-op, The Lorington, exudes timeless vintage charm and is very spacious and inviting. A corner unit features many windows letting in cheerful lighting and pleasant outlook to gardens. Circular floor plan with generous living spaces and oversized dining room with bamboo and maple flooring, 9 foot ceilings Kitchen and bath with simple and ecletic design. Excellent central location, just one block to light rail and all shops, restaurants and Cal Anderson Park. Shared laundry room has room for "line drying" and a bike storage room. This is a well run, friendly co-op and very limited on the allowable units made available to rent. Unique opportunity here!



Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the “contact us” or “request a tour” icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management or Showdigs

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Tenants set up account with Seattle City Light

~ $75 per month per person covers Hot Water, Central Heat and Water, Sewer, Garbage

~Shared Laundry

~ Separate storage room

~12-month lease

~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~No Pets

~ Street parking only (zoned parking pass is available)



