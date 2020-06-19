All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1107 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1107 1st Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

1107 1st Ave

1107 1st Avenue · (206) 799-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Seattle Central Business District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1107 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Located truly in the heart of downtown in the West Edge neighborhood, the Watermark Tower is just steps from Pike Place Market, downtown's financial and retail core and minutes to freeway access for both HWY 99 and I-5. Built in 1983, this building has been immaculately maintained through the years as one of Seattle's most iconic high-rises and features a fitness center, sauna, clubroom, tennis court, on-site resident manager, secured access parking and storage. 98 Walkscore! Available June 1st: Gorgeous 2bd/1.75 bath condo with unbelievable views of Elliott Bay, Olympic Mountains, Great Wheel and surrounding city throughout! Completely remodeled, this stunner has black slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sleek modern cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout the living/dining/hallways, plush newer carpeting in the bedrooms, upgraded light fixtures with art accents, custom built-ins, premium window treatments, A/C and more! Perched on the north side of the 13th floor, this home also showcases two view terraces, a designated dining area, spacious living room, and separate master and guest wings with respective bathrooms - great layout! Includes water, sewer, garbage, one parking space and storage. Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to arrange a viewing - 206-799-9949.

Terms: 12 month lease+; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 1st Ave have any available units?
1107 1st Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 1st Ave have?
Some of 1107 1st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1107 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1107 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1107 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1107 1st Ave does offer parking.
Does 1107 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 1107 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1107 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1107 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1107 1st Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Denny18
1823 18th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Three20
320 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity