1107 1st Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking garage hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Located truly in the heart of downtown in the West Edge neighborhood, the Watermark Tower is just steps from Pike Place Market, downtown's financial and retail core and minutes to freeway access for both HWY 99 and I-5. Built in 1983, this building has been immaculately maintained through the years as one of Seattle's most iconic high-rises and features a fitness center, sauna, clubroom, tennis court, on-site resident manager, secured access parking and storage. 98 Walkscore! Available June 1st: Gorgeous 2bd/1.75 bath condo with unbelievable views of Elliott Bay, Olympic Mountains, Great Wheel and surrounding city throughout! Completely remodeled, this stunner has black slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sleek modern cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout the living/dining/hallways, plush newer carpeting in the bedrooms, upgraded light fixtures with art accents, custom built-ins, premium window treatments, A/C and more! Perched on the north side of the 13th floor, this home also showcases two view terraces, a designated dining area, spacious living room, and separate master and guest wings with respective bathrooms - great layout! Includes water, sewer, garbage, one parking space and storage. Please call Ashley with Seattle Rental Group to arrange a viewing - 206-799-9949.



Terms: 12 month lease+; application and screening criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application