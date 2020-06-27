All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
1106 E Republican St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 1:13 AM

1106 E Republican St

1106 East Republican Street · No Longer Available
Location

1106 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1106-e-republican-st-1?p=Company

Wonderful 1903 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in spectacular Capitol Hill location. Main level has a beautiful foyer, large living room, separate formal dining room, kitchen with full appliances, breakfast nook, and powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Huge master. Oak floors throughout. Unfinished basement great for storage. Full size washer and dryer. Lots of light, stucco exterior, and low-maintenance yard that tenant is to maintain. Long driveway and 1-car garage. Walk to Broadway, downtown—1.6 mi away from restaurants, shopping, hospitals, library, post office, and 5 buses.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 E Republican St have any available units?
1106 E Republican St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1106 E Republican St currently offering any rent specials?
1106 E Republican St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 E Republican St pet-friendly?
No, 1106 E Republican St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1106 E Republican St offer parking?
Yes, 1106 E Republican St offers parking.
Does 1106 E Republican St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 E Republican St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 E Republican St have a pool?
No, 1106 E Republican St does not have a pool.
Does 1106 E Republican St have accessible units?
No, 1106 E Republican St does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 E Republican St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 E Republican St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 E Republican St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 E Republican St does not have units with air conditioning.
