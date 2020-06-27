Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1106-e-republican-st-1?p=Company



Wonderful 1903 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in spectacular Capitol Hill location. Main level has a beautiful foyer, large living room, separate formal dining room, kitchen with full appliances, breakfast nook, and powder room. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Huge master. Oak floors throughout. Unfinished basement great for storage. Full size washer and dryer. Lots of light, stucco exterior, and low-maintenance yard that tenant is to maintain. Long driveway and 1-car garage. Walk to Broadway, downtown—1.6 mi away from restaurants, shopping, hospitals, library, post office, and 5 buses.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Preferably no pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.