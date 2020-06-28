1103 26th Ave E

Amenities

Montlake House - Rare find in a great neighborhood nestled right in between Capitol Hill, Madrona, the Arboretum and Madison Park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located up a long driveway and is very private with a woodsy feel. The main floor features a living room, kitchen, dining area off kitchen and a large deck off of the living room. The top floor features a master loft style bedroom and a full bathroom. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and the second deck off one of the bedrooms. Available now.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Approximately 1590 sq ft

Hardwood floors and carpet throughout

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

Carport parking

Two decks

No Pets

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $3500

Deposit $3500



Located between Capitol Hill, Madrona, Madison Park and the Arboretum with easy access to UW and downtown.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



