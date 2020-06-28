All apartments in Seattle
1103 26th Ave E

1103 26th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1103 26th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Montlake House - Rare find in a great neighborhood nestled right in between Capitol Hill, Madrona, the Arboretum and Madison Park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located up a long driveway and is very private with a woodsy feel. The main floor features a living room, kitchen, dining area off kitchen and a large deck off of the living room. The top floor features a master loft style bedroom and a full bathroom. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and the second deck off one of the bedrooms. Available now.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Approximately 1590 sq ft
Hardwood floors and carpet throughout
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Carport parking
Two decks
No Pets
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $3500
Deposit $3500

Located between Capitol Hill, Madrona, Madison Park and the Arboretum with easy access to UW and downtown.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

