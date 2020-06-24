Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

11018 Bartlett Ave NE Available 04/01/19 Matthews Beach Home - Available April 1st! Great 3 bedroom plus den home in highly desirable Matthews Beach/Sand Point neighborhood. Large flat lot boasts nice back yard and deck on a quiet, residential street. Main floor has hardwood floors and wood burning stove.Kitchen has gas cooktop and is bright and open! Clean and efficient gas heating keeps your winter bills down. Washer/dryer included. Extra large driveway is great for parking multiple cars. Wonderful neighborhood with great proximity to Matthews Beach, Meadowbrook Park, Magnuson Park, great public and private schools and bus routes. Easy access to Sand Point Way and Lake City Way with retail, restaurants, services and easy access to I-5, and easy commute to Amazon/SLU and downtown Seattle and Childrens Hospital.Close to University Village and Burke Gilman Trail. Microsoft Connector close by! Your pet is welcome with an additional pet deposit of $500. No smokers please.



For more information or a viewing, contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



#forleaseseattle #avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #magnusonpark ##amazon/SLU #ChildrensHospital #UofW #microsoftconnector #burkegilmantrail



(RLNE3393126)