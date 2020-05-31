All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:42 AM

1101 Seneca St

1101 Seneca St · (206) 203-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1101 Seneca St, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Enjoy the city from the light filled 12th floor of this beautiful Seneca St condo,in the secure Parkview Plaza building, just steps from Virginia Mason! Sprawling views of Seattle from 3 private balconies & expansive windows across the North & East walls. The stylish kitchen features wood-wrapped appliances to match the cabinetry. Don’t miss the in-unit laundry w/Miele W&D! Gorgeous hardwoods throughout & unit comes fully furnished w/all utilities included but internet. 1 secure parking spot.

Terms: 1st, last, and $3800 security deposit. 24+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 740+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Seneca St have any available units?
1101 Seneca St has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Seneca St have?
Some of 1101 Seneca St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Seneca St currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Seneca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Seneca St pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Seneca St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1101 Seneca St offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Seneca St offers parking.
Does 1101 Seneca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Seneca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Seneca St have a pool?
No, 1101 Seneca St does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Seneca St have accessible units?
No, 1101 Seneca St does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Seneca St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Seneca St does not have units with dishwashers.
