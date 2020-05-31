1101 Seneca St

Amenities

Enjoy the city from the light filled 12th floor of this beautiful Seneca St condo,in the secure Parkview Plaza building, just steps from Virginia Mason! Sprawling views of Seattle from 3 private balconies & expansive windows across the North & East walls. The stylish kitchen features wood-wrapped appliances to match the cabinetry. Don’t miss the in-unit laundry w/Miele W&D! Gorgeous hardwoods throughout & unit comes fully furnished w/all utilities included but internet. 1 secure parking spot.



Terms: 1st, last, and $3800 security deposit. 24+ month lease. No smoking, no pets. 740+ credit score. No co-signers. Renters insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



