Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404

1100 South Atlantic Street · No Longer Available
Location

1100 South Atlantic Street, Seattle, WA 98134
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $300 off your first full month's rent!
OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (1/2) at 1pm.

Soak in the amazing city, sound & mountain views from the expansive balcony of this top-floor, corner unit!

Unit features:
- 2 bed / 2 bath
- Updated interior compliments the urban sights
-One assigned parking space
- Stainless steel appliances,
- On-site laundry room

Rental Terms:

W/S/G included; residents are responsible for all other utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Unfurnished.
Property Address: 1100 S Atlantic St Apt 404 Seattle, King County, Washington 98134

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1100-S-Atlantic-St-Unit-404-Seattle-WA-98134

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5219453)

Does 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 have any available units?
1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 have?
Some of 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 offers parking.
Does 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 S Atlantic St Unit 404 has units with dishwashers.

