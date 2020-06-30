Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $300 off your first full month's rent!

OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (1/2) at 1pm.



Soak in the amazing city, sound & mountain views from the expansive balcony of this top-floor, corner unit!



Unit features:

- 2 bed / 2 bath

- Updated interior compliments the urban sights

-One assigned parking space

- Stainless steel appliances,

- On-site laundry room



Rental Terms:



W/S/G included; residents are responsible for all other utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.

Unfurnished.

Property Address: 1100 S Atlantic St Apt 404 Seattle, King County, Washington 98134



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1100-S-Atlantic-St-Unit-404-Seattle-WA-98134



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5219453)