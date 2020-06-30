Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $300 off your first full month's rent!
OPEN HOUSE: Thursday (1/2) at 1pm.
Soak in the amazing city, sound & mountain views from the expansive balcony of this top-floor, corner unit!
Unit features:
- 2 bed / 2 bath
- Updated interior compliments the urban sights
-One assigned parking space
- Stainless steel appliances,
- On-site laundry room
Rental Terms:
W/S/G included; residents are responsible for all other utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Unfurnished.
Property Address: 1100 S Atlantic St Apt 404 Seattle, King County, Washington 98134
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1100-S-Atlantic-St-Unit-404-Seattle-WA-98134
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged-off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5219453)