1100 E Harrison St #203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A deluxe and comfortable condo unit in an great location in Capitol Hill. Interiors feature recessed lighting for a relaxing night ambience. Unit also has large windows for ample amount of natural lighting.



Tiled kitchen features a new kitchen countertops and lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage, a microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven range. Garbage disposal and in unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.



Both bedrooms are carpeted. One of the bedroom has a sliding door leading to a balcony with a great view of the surrounding community.



Climate control is via electric heat, and there's additional storage space available.



Occupant will have one assigned covered and secured parking slot in basement

Nearby attractions and parks: Volunteer Park, Seattle community college and close to Broadway community



Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 80



Rail Lines

Capitol Hill Link Sound Transit 0.2 Miles

Stcr SLU Fairview Avenue N City of Seattle 0.8 miles

Stcr FHS, 43 City of Seattle 0.3 Miles



Bus Lines

8,10,43 0.1 MIles

9,49,60 0.2 Miles



(RLNE4601526)