Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1100 E Harrison St #203

1100 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1100 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A deluxe and comfortable condo unit in an great location in Capitol Hill. Interiors feature recessed lighting for a relaxing night ambience. Unit also has large windows for ample amount of natural lighting.

Tiled kitchen features a new kitchen countertops and lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage, a microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven range. Garbage disposal and in unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.

Both bedrooms are carpeted. One of the bedroom has a sliding door leading to a balcony with a great view of the surrounding community.

Climate control is via electric heat, and there's additional storage space available.

Occupant will have one assigned covered and secured parking slot in basement
Nearby attractions and parks: Volunteer Park, Seattle community college and close to Broadway community

Walk Score: 95
Transit Score: 80

Rail Lines
Capitol Hill Link Sound Transit 0.2 Miles
Stcr SLU Fairview Avenue N City of Seattle 0.8 miles
Stcr FHS, 43 City of Seattle 0.3 Miles

Bus Lines
8,10,43 0.1 MIles
9,49,60 0.2 Miles

(RLNE4601526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 E Harrison St #203 have any available units?
1100 E Harrison St #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 E Harrison St #203 have?
Some of 1100 E Harrison St #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 E Harrison St #203 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 E Harrison St #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 E Harrison St #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 E Harrison St #203 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 E Harrison St #203 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 E Harrison St #203 does offer parking.
Does 1100 E Harrison St #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 E Harrison St #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 E Harrison St #203 have a pool?
No, 1100 E Harrison St #203 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 E Harrison St #203 have accessible units?
No, 1100 E Harrison St #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 E Harrison St #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 E Harrison St #203 has units with dishwashers.
