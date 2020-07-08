10840 24th Ave NE

Amenities

Spacious and Private Home For Rent - Private, secluded and conveniently located in Victory Heights, this updated split-level is surrounded by mature trees. Just minutes from downtown. Enjoy a versatile floorplan, grassy backyard & beautiful hardwood floors. Easterly territorial views from the dining room; watch the sunrise while drinking your morning coffee. 5 bedrooms including master w/ ensuite & 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs or an office. Lower level features rec room & 2 additional large bedrooms, 3/4 bath and laundry room.. Many tasteful updates throughout, including painting, lighting & landscaping. Easy access to I-5, Lake City & Lightrail.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please text 206-851-4694 or email nancy@nicherealtyassoc.com for additional questions



