Seattle, WA
10840 24th Ave NE
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

10840 24th Ave NE

10840 24th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10840 24th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and Private Home For Rent - Private, secluded and conveniently located in Victory Heights, this updated split-level is surrounded by mature trees. Just minutes from downtown. Enjoy a versatile floorplan, grassy backyard & beautiful hardwood floors. Easterly territorial views from the dining room; watch the sunrise while drinking your morning coffee. 5 bedrooms including master w/ ensuite & 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs or an office. Lower level features rec room & 2 additional large bedrooms, 3/4 bath and laundry room.. Many tasteful updates throughout, including painting, lighting & landscaping. Easy access to I-5, Lake City & Lightrail.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please text 206-851-4694 or email nancy@nicherealtyassoc.com for additional questions

(RLNE5228959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 24th Ave NE have any available units?
10840 24th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10840 24th Ave NE have?
Some of 10840 24th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 24th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10840 24th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 24th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10840 24th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10840 24th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 10840 24th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 10840 24th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10840 24th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 24th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10840 24th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10840 24th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10840 24th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 24th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10840 24th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

