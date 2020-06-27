10806 Valmay Ave NW

Amenities

PENDING APPLICATION - Beautiful Blue Ridge Water View Home Pool, Tennis, Beach Access - Dont Miss this!!! Stunning panoramic Puget Sound/Olympic Mountain views, contemporary open floor plan with 2-sided fireplace, big bright gourmet kitchen & dining room, oversized master suite, HUGE bonus room with wet bar & 3rd fireplace, sauna, lovely landscaping with front & back patios + so much moreall in sought after Blue Ridge, short commute to downtown, with access to private beach/playground, pool, tennis court & served by North Beach Elementary (top 10 ranking by greatschools.com).



You may have a to drag guests in past the well placed front patio courtyard with panoramic views of the Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains, especially if you set it up with a nice seating arrangement. Rest assured the floor to ceiling windows in the expansive living room offers the same awesome sunset, with gleaming wood floors that flow thru the main level, a handsome tiled fireplace & built in cabinetry. Designed for easy entertaining & busy lifestyles, the adjoining gourmet wrap around kitchen features a convenient side prep station, tons of counter & cabinet space, oversized Sub-Zero fridge, Gaggenau convection oven, cook top & grill, brand new stainless dishwasher, breakfast bar & opens out to a dining room that easily fits 12 guests. French doors on both sides lead out to the back patio & gorgeous 2 tiered back yard. Youll luv the flow in, out & around the home.



King+ size master on main level boasts built-in cabinets wired for cable, walk-in closet with custom organizational system & spa like 5 piece bath, including vaulted ceiling, soaking tub & walking shower with skylight. A sizeable 2nd bedroom sharing those amazing views & full bath with tub & walk-in shower finish off the main floor.



Downstairs youll find a daylight basement with HUGE bonus room offering a 3rd fireplace & wet bar, complete with sink, mini fridge, dishwasher & microwave. Down the hall youll find the 3rd bedroom and another bathroomthis one has a custom built-in sauna. Additional features include key fob access to Blue Ridge pool, tennis courts & private beach, a full size laundry room, 1 car garage & addl storage.



Sorry no smoking and no pets. First full months rent and deposit to move in.



