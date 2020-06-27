All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10806 Valmay Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10806 Valmay Ave NW
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

10806 Valmay Ave NW

10806 Valmay Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10806 Valmay Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
North Beach-Blue Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
sauna
tennis court
PENDING APPLICATION - Beautiful Blue Ridge Water View Home Pool, Tennis, Beach Access - Dont Miss this!!! Stunning panoramic Puget Sound/Olympic Mountain views, contemporary open floor plan with 2-sided fireplace, big bright gourmet kitchen & dining room, oversized master suite, HUGE bonus room with wet bar & 3rd fireplace, sauna, lovely landscaping with front & back patios + so much moreall in sought after Blue Ridge, short commute to downtown, with access to private beach/playground, pool, tennis court & served by North Beach Elementary (top 10 ranking by greatschools.com).

You may have a to drag guests in past the well placed front patio courtyard with panoramic views of the Puget Sound & Olympic Mountains, especially if you set it up with a nice seating arrangement. Rest assured the floor to ceiling windows in the expansive living room offers the same awesome sunset, with gleaming wood floors that flow thru the main level, a handsome tiled fireplace & built in cabinetry. Designed for easy entertaining & busy lifestyles, the adjoining gourmet wrap around kitchen features a convenient side prep station, tons of counter & cabinet space, oversized Sub-Zero fridge, Gaggenau convection oven, cook top & grill, brand new stainless dishwasher, breakfast bar & opens out to a dining room that easily fits 12 guests. French doors on both sides lead out to the back patio & gorgeous 2 tiered back yard. Youll luv the flow in, out & around the home.

King+ size master on main level boasts built-in cabinets wired for cable, walk-in closet with custom organizational system & spa like 5 piece bath, including vaulted ceiling, soaking tub & walking shower with skylight. A sizeable 2nd bedroom sharing those amazing views & full bath with tub & walk-in shower finish off the main floor.

Downstairs youll find a daylight basement with HUGE bonus room offering a 3rd fireplace & wet bar, complete with sink, mini fridge, dishwasher & microwave. Down the hall youll find the 3rd bedroom and another bathroomthis one has a custom built-in sauna. Additional features include key fob access to Blue Ridge pool, tennis courts & private beach, a full size laundry room, 1 car garage & addl storage.

Sorry no smoking and no pets. First full months rent and deposit to move in.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

Landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, criminal history, except for registry information as described in Seattle Municipal Code (SMC) subsections 14.09.025.A.3, -A.4, or -A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in SMC section 14.09.115."

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 Valmay Ave NW have any available units?
10806 Valmay Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 Valmay Ave NW have?
Some of 10806 Valmay Ave NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 Valmay Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
10806 Valmay Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 Valmay Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 10806 Valmay Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10806 Valmay Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 10806 Valmay Ave NW offers parking.
Does 10806 Valmay Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10806 Valmay Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 Valmay Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 10806 Valmay Ave NW has a pool.
Does 10806 Valmay Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 10806 Valmay Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 Valmay Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10806 Valmay Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University