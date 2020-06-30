10732 Durland Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3BR house in a quite residential street of Matthew beach.

Gorgeous Lake Washington view from the back deck.

Cozy living and dining area with fireplace, wood floor.

Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level.

One more bedroom with 3/4 bath on the basement level.

Detached garage, washer/dryer in the house.

Large back yard with private patio and deck, great for entertainment.

Great neighborhood, convenient location, close to everything.

First/last/deposit ($2200). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available late February!



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.