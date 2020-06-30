All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 26 2020 at 5:26 PM

10732 Durland Avenue Northeast

10732 Durland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10732 Durland Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3BR house in a quite residential street of Matthew beach.
Gorgeous Lake Washington view from the back deck.
Cozy living and dining area with fireplace, wood floor.
Two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level.
One more bedroom with 3/4 bath on the basement level.
Detached garage, washer/dryer in the house.
Large back yard with private patio and deck, great for entertainment.
Great neighborhood, convenient location, close to everything.
First/last/deposit ($2200). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available late February!

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast have any available units?
10732 Durland Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10732 Durland Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 10732 Durland Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

