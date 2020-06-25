All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:46 PM

10249 Renton Avenue South

10249 Renton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10249 Renton Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated home, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces and a very spacious downstairs.
New appliances, gas forced air heating, attached car garage, and conveniently located on bus line and at a sweet spot between I5 and Lake Washington.
Easy freeway access, convenient parking and also 20 minutes from the airport.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10249 Renton Avenue South have any available units?
10249 Renton Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10249 Renton Avenue South have?
Some of 10249 Renton Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10249 Renton Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
10249 Renton Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10249 Renton Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10249 Renton Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 10249 Renton Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 10249 Renton Avenue South offers parking.
Does 10249 Renton Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10249 Renton Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10249 Renton Avenue South have a pool?
No, 10249 Renton Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 10249 Renton Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 10249 Renton Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 10249 Renton Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10249 Renton Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
