10249 Renton Avenue South

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated home, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces and a very spacious downstairs.
New appliances, gas forced air heating, attached car garage, and conveniently located on bus line and at a sweet spot between I5 and Lake Washington.
Easy freeway access, convenient parking and also 20 minutes from the airport.
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated home, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces and a very spacious downstairs.
New appliances, gas forced air heating, attached car garage, and conveniently located on bus line and at a sweet spot between I5 and Lake Washington.
Easy freeway access, convenient parking and also 20 minutes from the airport.