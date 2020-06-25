10249 Renton Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated home, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces and a very spacious downstairs.

New appliances, gas forced air heating, attached car garage, and conveniently located on bus line and at a sweet spot between I5 and Lake Washington.

Easy freeway access, convenient parking and also 20 minutes from the airport.

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated home, hardwood floors throughout, two fireplaces and a very spacious downstairs.

New appliances, gas forced air heating, attached car garage, and conveniently located on bus line and at a sweet spot between I5 and Lake Washington.

Easy freeway access, convenient parking and also 20 minutes from the airport.