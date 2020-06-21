1018 Taylor Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular in city view town home available now just blocks from Seattle Center and in lower Queen Anne. 10 to 15 minute walk to SLU campus. 2 Bedroom plus den/office that could be a small 3rd bedroom. 1 Car attached garage; stainless steel kitchen appliances, top of the line washer/dryer, view of the Space Needle and Downtown Seattle, full master suite on top floor including separate tub/shower and walk in closet, hardwood floors on main floor, kept in meticulous condition, very low utilities bills, easy to walk to Downtown, Lower and Upper Queen Anne, Westlake, and South Lake Union. This is a four level townhome with the master bedroom on the 4th level and the second bedroom on the 2nd level of the townhome.

Small pets allowed with additional deposit. $35/application fee per applicant 18 and older. $300 non-refundable move in fee for carpet cleaning; Tenant pays for all utilities. F/L/D due at move in, but Deposit/Last Month's rent may be spread out over maximum 6-month period per Seattle Rev. Code. Available Now!!! Current tenant still occupying unit, so call Property Manager for scheduling viewing appt. Preferred showing dates/time: Tuesday-Friday 10am-2pm Reply to this email or by text to 206-353-2332. Thanks.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1018-taylor-ave-n-seattle-wa-98109-usa-unit-b/5edd8610-6b71-4a0f-9613-cd1fe457b7e5



(RLNE5504179)