Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1018 Taylor Avenue North
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

1018 Taylor Avenue North

1018 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular in city view town home available now just blocks from Seattle Center and in lower Queen Anne. 10 to 15 minute walk to SLU campus. 2 Bedroom plus den/office that could be a small 3rd bedroom. 1 Car attached garage; stainless steel kitchen appliances, top of the line washer/dryer, view of the Space Needle and Downtown Seattle, full master suite on top floor including separate tub/shower and walk in closet, hardwood floors on main floor, kept in meticulous condition, very low utilities bills, easy to walk to Downtown, Lower and Upper Queen Anne, Westlake, and South Lake Union. This is a four level townhome with the master bedroom on the 4th level and the second bedroom on the 2nd level of the townhome.
Small pets allowed with additional deposit. $35/application fee per applicant 18 and older. $300 non-refundable move in fee for carpet cleaning; Tenant pays for all utilities. F/L/D due at move in, but Deposit/Last Month's rent may be spread out over maximum 6-month period per Seattle Rev. Code. Available Now!!! Current tenant still occupying unit, so call Property Manager for scheduling viewing appt. Preferred showing dates/time: Tuesday-Friday 10am-2pm Reply to this email or by text to 206-353-2332. Thanks.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1018-taylor-ave-n-seattle-wa-98109-usa-unit-b/5edd8610-6b71-4a0f-9613-cd1fe457b7e5

(RLNE5504179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Taylor Avenue North have any available units?
1018 Taylor Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Taylor Avenue North have?
Some of 1018 Taylor Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Taylor Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Taylor Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Taylor Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Taylor Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Taylor Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Taylor Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1018 Taylor Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1018 Taylor Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Taylor Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Taylor Avenue North has units with dishwashers.

