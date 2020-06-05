All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

1015 NE 55th St

1015 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1015 NE 55th St Available 09/01/19 Pre-Lease today Chic Student Living Spaces in UDs Roosevelt Neighborhood - House 11th is all you would want in a new modern student living experience. Whether youre wanting to take a bike ride to Greenlake Park or taking a quick bus ride to UW campus, House 11th is at the intersection of happiness and convenience.

This brand new urban oasis gives you a brand new space to live in. Youll be the first one to be part of the pre leasing experience for Fall 2019. The home is furnished with in home amenities which include: stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.

Pre- lease now for Fall 2019
Around The Neighborhood
The YMCA
Trader Joes
UD Farmers Market
Petco

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4702305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 NE 55th St have any available units?
1015 NE 55th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1015 NE 55th St currently offering any rent specials?
1015 NE 55th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 NE 55th St pet-friendly?
No, 1015 NE 55th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1015 NE 55th St offer parking?
No, 1015 NE 55th St does not offer parking.
Does 1015 NE 55th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 NE 55th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 NE 55th St have a pool?
No, 1015 NE 55th St does not have a pool.
Does 1015 NE 55th St have accessible units?
No, 1015 NE 55th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 NE 55th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 NE 55th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 NE 55th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 NE 55th St does not have units with air conditioning.
