Amenities
1015 NE 55th St Available 09/01/19 Pre-Lease today Chic Student Living Spaces in UDs Roosevelt Neighborhood - House 11th is all you would want in a new modern student living experience. Whether youre wanting to take a bike ride to Greenlake Park or taking a quick bus ride to UW campus, House 11th is at the intersection of happiness and convenience.
This brand new urban oasis gives you a brand new space to live in. Youll be the first one to be part of the pre leasing experience for Fall 2019. The home is furnished with in home amenities which include: stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious living spaces.
Pre- lease now for Fall 2019
Around The Neighborhood
The YMCA
Trader Joes
UD Farmers Market
Petco
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4702305)