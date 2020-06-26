All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:25 AM

10135 Holman Rd NW

10135 Holman Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

10135 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA 98177
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Greenwood Townhome! Available May 25th! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area of Blue Ridge. Will not last long! Carkeek Park and Piper's Creek.

First floor features garage, 3/4 bath with shower, carpeted room for bed, office or exercise equipment. Entertain guests in your chef's kitchen, pantry and breakfast bar, including stainless appliances and gas cooktop and oven. Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the gas fireplace. Oak flooring covers the entire main floor, carpeting on first and third floors. Hydronic radiant heating. Master suite with large bedroom, jetted bathtub. Front-loading Washer/Dryer on same floor as Master and 2nd bedroom. Every bedroom has its own bathroom!

Close to Piper's Creek Pub, QFC, Subway, Luisa's Mexican, Carkeek Park, Patty's Eggnest, Chuck's Hop Shop, Starbucks, Papa Murphy Pizza, Jenny Nails, barber/salon, drycleaner, bank. Near to Fred Meyer and vibrant Greenwood. Just steps to the RapidRide D-Line to downtown Seattle and Queen Anne.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- 12 month lease required.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- Tenants are responsible for yard care.
- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have any available units?
10135 Holman Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10135 Holman Rd NW have?
Some of 10135 Holman Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 Holman Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
10135 Holman Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 Holman Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10135 Holman Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 10135 Holman Rd NW offers parking.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10135 Holman Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have a pool?
No, 10135 Holman Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 10135 Holman Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 Holman Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10135 Holman Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
