10135 Holman Rd NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Greenwood Townhome! Available May 25th! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area of Blue Ridge. Will not last long! Carkeek Park and Piper's Creek.



First floor features garage, 3/4 bath with shower, carpeted room for bed, office or exercise equipment. Entertain guests in your chef's kitchen, pantry and breakfast bar, including stainless appliances and gas cooktop and oven. Enjoy cozy evenings in front of the gas fireplace. Oak flooring covers the entire main floor, carpeting on first and third floors. Hydronic radiant heating. Master suite with large bedroom, jetted bathtub. Front-loading Washer/Dryer on same floor as Master and 2nd bedroom. Every bedroom has its own bathroom!



Close to Piper's Creek Pub, QFC, Subway, Luisa's Mexican, Carkeek Park, Patty's Eggnest, Chuck's Hop Shop, Starbucks, Papa Murphy Pizza, Jenny Nails, barber/salon, drycleaner, bank. Near to Fred Meyer and vibrant Greenwood. Just steps to the RapidRide D-Line to downtown Seattle and Queen Anne.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- 12 month lease required.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Tenants are responsible for yard care.

- Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



