Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 PM

1005 N 42nd Street

1005 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 North 42nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Lovely top floor one bedroom apartment located in the Wallingford neighborhood in this quiet and quaint 4-plex available now! This unit comes with a secured entrance. Lots of windows let's in lots of light into the large open living room with tall ceilings! We have just renovated the kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets and counters! Hardwoods in living room and bedroom! Bedrooms is on the small size about 8ft 9inches (105") x 9ft (108") fitting a twin size bed, maybe full size. Best for a single resident but can work for the right couple who doesn't need much bedroom size. Bedroom comes with a ceiling fan! Storage unit included in rent! Shared laundry in building and a storage unit included! Minutes to a variety of amenities including dining hubs, cafes, recreational facilities, etc. W/S/G/Heating $100 per month. We are happy to provide a video tour after you pre-qualify! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2adh7w5vyuw8l91/1005%20%233%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 - 1 Bedroom 8ft 9in x 9 ft (can fit a twin-sized bed, could possibly fit a full-sized bed) - 1 Bathroom - New kitchen cabinets & counters and vinyl - New bathroom vanity and vinyl - Storage unit included - Shared On-Site Laundry - Hardwoods & Vinyl flooring - W/S/G & Heating monthly fee of $100.00 per month - Off street parking - 12 Month Lease - No Smoking - Tenant pays electricity Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 N 42nd Street have any available units?
1005 N 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 N 42nd Street have?
Some of 1005 N 42nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 N 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 N 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 N 42nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 N 42nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1005 N 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1005 N 42nd Street offers parking.
Does 1005 N 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 N 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 N 42nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1005 N 42nd Street has a pool.
Does 1005 N 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 N 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 N 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 N 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

