Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

10037 31st Ave. SW

10037 31st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10037 31st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98146
Arbor Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
10037 31st Ave. SW Available 04/01/20 Uber Charming West Seattle Home - 10037 31st Ave. SW
Recently renovated charming 2 BR, 1 BA home on a quiet residential street in Arbor Heights-West Seattle neighborhood. SS appliances, granite counters, warm wood cabinetry and hardwood floors. Situated on a corner lot and nestled among the trees, this large and private yard offers a spacious deck and nice size storage shed for all of those extra belongings and outdoor gear. Close to supermarkets, Westwood Village, ferry and Lincoln Park. Plenty of street parking. No smoking. Dogs conditional (2 max), upon approval along with a refundable deposit. No Cats. $1900 security deposit, $40 application fee p/p.
No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC.
View entire listing here: www.elitaliving.com - Currently Available
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application

(RLNE5157807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 31st Ave. SW have any available units?
10037 31st Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10037 31st Ave. SW have?
Some of 10037 31st Ave. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 31st Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
10037 31st Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 31st Ave. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10037 31st Ave. SW is pet friendly.
Does 10037 31st Ave. SW offer parking?
No, 10037 31st Ave. SW does not offer parking.
Does 10037 31st Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10037 31st Ave. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 31st Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 10037 31st Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 10037 31st Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 10037 31st Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 31st Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10037 31st Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
