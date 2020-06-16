All apartments in Seattle
10021 7th Avenue NW
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:35 AM

10021 7th Avenue NW

10021 7th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10021 7th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98177
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Super affordable Seattle studio in quiet garden setting with private outside entrance. Conveniently located across from Starbucks, QFC, and restaurants. Rapid Ride D and Carkeek Park trail head one block away. Minutes to Ballard and Downtown. With a short walk or drive you can be among an urban forest or at a beach on the Puget Sound in Carkeek Park -one of Seattle's best kept secrets. This well laid out studio is a great use of space with easy separation of living and sleeping space. Modern Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer in Unit. EASY cul de sac parking. Water - sewer- garbage $100 flat monthly fee. Don't miss this great studio. Call or text for your appointment today. Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group. 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: One year or longer lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 7th Avenue NW have any available units?
10021 7th Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 7th Avenue NW have?
Some of 10021 7th Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 7th Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
10021 7th Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 7th Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 10021 7th Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10021 7th Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 10021 7th Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 10021 7th Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10021 7th Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 7th Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 10021 7th Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 10021 7th Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 10021 7th Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 7th Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 7th Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

