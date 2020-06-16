10021 7th Avenue NW

Amenities

Super affordable Seattle studio in quiet garden setting with private outside entrance. Conveniently located across from Starbucks, QFC, and restaurants. Rapid Ride D and Carkeek Park trail head one block away. Minutes to Ballard and Downtown. With a short walk or drive you can be among an urban forest or at a beach on the Puget Sound in Carkeek Park -one of Seattle's best kept secrets. This well laid out studio is a great use of space with easy separation of living and sleeping space. Modern Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer in Unit. EASY cul de sac parking. Water - sewer- garbage $100 flat monthly fee. Don't miss this great studio. Call or text for your appointment today. Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group. 206-419-2660 michael@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: One year or longer lease preferred