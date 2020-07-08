All apartments in Renton
3405 NE 10th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3405 NE 10th St

3405 NE 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

3405 NE 10th St, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Renton Highlands. 3405 NE 10th St. 2 bed 1 bath, 800sqft. Available 1/20!

VIDEO TOUR! Timeless classic in perfect location! Location is key and this home is located close to everything! Sitting close to I405, it's not far away from Boeing, parks, schools and The Landing shopping center/restaurants. The home has a great interior feel, a good flow, and a couple of extras that make it extra cozy. Custom closets and storage shed! Updated Kitchen and Bath. Both the front and back of the home have covered patios with a fully fenced backyard. 1 car attached garage. Welcome home!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/89621930

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Fireplace is N/A. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: http://windermere-pm.com/Search/Property/5419
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease. For information, please call leasing agent at (425) 260-2800

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3405-ne-10th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 NE 10th St have any available units?
3405 NE 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 NE 10th St have?
Some of 3405 NE 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 NE 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
3405 NE 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 NE 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 NE 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 3405 NE 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 3405 NE 10th St offers parking.
Does 3405 NE 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 NE 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 NE 10th St have a pool?
No, 3405 NE 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 3405 NE 10th St have accessible units?
No, 3405 NE 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 NE 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 NE 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.

