Renton Highlands. 3405 NE 10th St. 2 bed 1 bath, 800sqft. Available 1/20!



VIDEO TOUR! Timeless classic in perfect location! Location is key and this home is located close to everything! Sitting close to I405, it's not far away from Boeing, parks, schools and The Landing shopping center/restaurants. The home has a great interior feel, a good flow, and a couple of extras that make it extra cozy. Custom closets and storage shed! Updated Kitchen and Bath. Both the front and back of the home have covered patios with a fully fenced backyard. 1 car attached garage. Welcome home!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/89621930



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Fireplace is N/A. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: http://windermere-pm.com/Search/Property/5419

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease. For information, please call leasing agent at (425) 260-2800



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3405-ne-10th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.