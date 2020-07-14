The Aviator apartments

Amenities

A Location Fit for Anyone



Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton. Residents enjoy the many parks nearby, like Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, which is rated in the top 5 parks in the Seattle Area as well as the Renton landing, which offers locals the option to choose between tons of restaurants and a huge selection of stores.



With easy access to the 405 and I-5 as well as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Aviator Apartments offers simpler travels and commutes. Stop by or call and schedule a tour today. Our professional management team is here to make your upcoming move a seamless process from start to finish!