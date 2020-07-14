All apartments in Renton
Renton, WA
The Aviator apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

The Aviator apartments

10408 SE 174th St · (833) 847-1784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10408 SE 174th St, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B106 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Aviator apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
smoke-free community
A Location Fit for Anyone

Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton. Residents enjoy the many parks nearby, like Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, which is rated in the top 5 parks in the Seattle Area as well as the Renton landing, which offers locals the option to choose between tons of restaurants and a huge selection of stores.

With easy access to the 405 and I-5 as well as Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Aviator Apartments offers simpler travels and commutes. Stop by or call and schedule a tour today. Our professional management team is here to make your upcoming move a seamless process from start to finish!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Aviator apartments have any available units?
The Aviator apartments has a unit available for $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Aviator apartments have?
Some of The Aviator apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Aviator apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Aviator apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Aviator apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Aviator apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Aviator apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Aviator apartments offers parking.
Does The Aviator apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Aviator apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Aviator apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Aviator apartments has a pool.
Does The Aviator apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Aviator apartments has accessible units.
Does The Aviator apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Aviator apartments has units with dishwashers.
