234 Apartments for rent in Cascade, Renton, WA
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
9 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.
1 Unit Available
16620 126th Ave SE
16620 126th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1250 sqft
16620 126th Ave SE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath rambler in Fairwood Renton area - Nice quiet neighborhood and minutes walking distance to elementary and high schools. Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms rambler.
1 Unit Available
11560 SE 170th Ct.
11560 Southeast 170th Court, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1160 sqft
11560 SE 170th Ct. Available 05/01/20 Spacious Luxury Townhouse in Renton - Great Location! Virtual Tour Available Now - View the virtual tour of this property here: https://portfolio.zinspector.
6 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
10 Units Available
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
3 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
18 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
1 Unit Available
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Location Fit for Anyone Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton.
8 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,410
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
2 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
7 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,434
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
1 Unit Available
1850 Grant Ave S #C1
1850 Grant Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1314 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION - Welcome home to this updated 2+ bedroom Townhome! This home offers a spacious kitchen with all appliances, plenty of cabinets, picture window overlooking your personal deck and pass through counter to the living/dining area.
1 Unit Available
1425 S Puget Dr #B6
1425 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
1425 S Puget Dr #B6 - (FOR RENT) The Benson Condominiums, great upper end unit with deck and superior views of the Olympics and city. Very private and quiet. Features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
18436 114th Ave SE
18436 114th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1930 sqft
18436 114th Ave SE Available 08/09/20 Beautiful 4 Bed /2.5 bath house in Renton - Great house in a prime location! Quick drive to Newcastle, downtown Renton the 405/I-5/I-90 for easy commute.
1 Unit Available
1315 S Puget Dr C-11
1315 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
982 sqft
Renton - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Sunset Ridge Condo! Available Now! - This ground floor 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo located at 1315 So Puget Dr. #C-11 in Renton. Zip is 98055.
1 Unit Available
18007 113th Ave SE
18007 113th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1,2200 sqft of living space! Stainless steel appliances,Excellent location! Minutes from local amenities! Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this
1 Unit Available
1228 Benson Rd South - #A
1228 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1220 sqft
What a fantastic deal for this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in a triplex that feels like a single family home! Beautiful territorial views with walls of windows brings the outside in! Living Room with rock fireplace, galley kitchen and eating nook,
1 Unit Available
1522 Davis Ave S unit # 1
1522 Davis Avenue South, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home Newer Construction / Pets Welcome! - *** TEXT ONLY 425 835 2396 to schedule a showing NO CALLS *** 1522 Davis Ave S Renton WA 98055 You Can Apply Here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.
1 Unit Available
1319 S Puget Dr
1319 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
982 sqft
1319 S Puget Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 2 bedroos 1.5 Bath - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath Large rooms Open floor concept - livingroom / kitchen New paint New laminate floor Laundry in unit (RLNE5921207)
18 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
