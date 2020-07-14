Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden gym parking playground bbq/grill garage key fob access

Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Avaya Trails is an apartment community nestled in Renton, WA, with easy access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.



Located on the south shore of Lake Washington, Renton is a beautiful city with spectacular views of the Cascades and Mount Rainier. The fifth largest city in King County, Renton is at the center of a regional and international transportation network. The Cedar River runs through the heart of Downtown Renton, offering abundant natural beauty!



Our community boasts a private trail, acres of wildlife, and hundreds of plants and trees. We also offer amenities including a fitness center, clubhouse, sports court, community garden, and outdoor play area. Take a hike around our trail, right in