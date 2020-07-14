All apartments in Renton
Avaya Trails
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 PM

Avaya Trails

10930 Southeast 172nd Street · (425) 528-8975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H-103 · Avail. now

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit G-202 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit E-204 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-203 · Avail. now

$1,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit J-305 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Unit D-303 · Avail. now

$1,764

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avaya Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Avaya Trails is an apartment community nestled in Renton, WA, with easy access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Located on the south shore of Lake Washington, Renton is a beautiful city with spectacular views of the Cascades and Mount Rainier. The fifth largest city in King County, Renton is at the center of a regional and international transportation network. The Cedar River runs through the heart of Downtown Renton, offering abundant natural beauty!

Our community boasts a private trail, acres of wildlife, and hundreds of plants and trees. We also offer amenities including a fitness center, clubhouse, sports court, community garden, and outdoor play area. Take a hike around our trail, right in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avaya Trails have any available units?
Avaya Trails has 10 units available starting at $1,398 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Avaya Trails have?
Some of Avaya Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avaya Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Avaya Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avaya Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Avaya Trails is pet friendly.
Does Avaya Trails offer parking?
Yes, Avaya Trails offers parking.
Does Avaya Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avaya Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avaya Trails have a pool?
No, Avaya Trails does not have a pool.
Does Avaya Trails have accessible units?
No, Avaya Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Avaya Trails have units with dishwashers?
No, Avaya Trails does not have units with dishwashers.
