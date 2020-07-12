/
downtown renton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
313 Apartments for rent in Downtown Renton, Renton, WA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1002 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated August 7 at 11:06pm
Contact for Availability
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1046 sqft
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Renton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
38 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,505
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
4 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,434
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Renton Ave S.
420 Renton Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1880 sqft
Gorgeous Water View Home with 2 Bedroom & Office, 1 Car Garage and Beautifully Manicured Lawn w/Water Feature - Beautiful Renton home featuring a bright home with water views, formal dining room, gas stove, spacious master bedroom with full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
81 sw 2nd street APT 1
81 Southwest 2nd Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Unit APT 1 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Style Apt - Property Id: 306239 August 1st, big and spacious two-level townhouse style apartment! Entrance at both levels.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 NW 6th ST
301 Northwest 6th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1296 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Rambler. Available July 1st! - Welcome to this charming rambler, 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath, kitchen, dining, living and utility room, this place is bigger than it looks! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Benson Rd South - #A
1228 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1220 sqft
What a fantastic deal for this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in a triplex that feels like a single family home! Beautiful territorial views with walls of windows brings the outside in! Living Room with rock fireplace, galley kitchen and eating nook,
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1522 Davis Ave S unit # 1
1522 Davis Avenue South, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home Newer Construction / Pets Welcome! - *** TEXT ONLY 425 835 2396 to schedule a showing NO CALLS *** 1522 Davis Ave S Renton WA 98055 You Can Apply Here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
877 sqft
This contemporary condo at Sunset View is located close to The Landing with popular places to eat and shop. Close access to transit and interstate access.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Renton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,499
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,605
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
