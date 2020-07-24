/
sunset
350 Apartments for rent in Sunset, Renton, WA
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,537
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
1033 Sunset Blvd NE
1033 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Cypress Pines - Property Id: 320292 nice quiet building , great location Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1033-sunset-blvd-ne-renton-wa/320292 Property Id 320292 (RLNE5950474)
2610 NE 21st St
2610 Northeast 21st Street, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3190 sqft
2610 NE 21st St Available 07/25/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath in Kennydale Highlands, Renton - This newer home community enjoys easy I-405 access for a quick commute to Bellevue & downtown.
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
877 sqft
This contemporary condo at Sunset View is located close to The Landing with popular places to eat and shop. Close access to transit and interstate access.
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1119 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,623
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1158 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
869 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
932 sqft
Between I-5 and I-405. On-site fitness center, pool with a spa and sauna, and resident lounge. Off-leash dog park. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and balconies.
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1046 sqft
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location.
8419 - 116th Ave. S.E.
8419 116th Avenue Southeast, Newcastle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3230 sqft
NEWCASTLE WASHINGTON - Stunning four bedroom home in Newcastle. Large master w/en-suite full bathroom. Office/Den with balcony.
4112 NE 27th Place
4112 Northeast 27th Place, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3150 sqft
4112 NE 27th Place Available 08/01/20 Renton Home - Available 8/1!! Welcome to this luxurious multi-level home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac.
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
420 Renton Ave S.
420 Renton Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1880 sqft
Gorgeous Water View Home with 2 Bedroom & Office, 1 Car Garage and Beautifully Manicured Lawn w/Water Feature - Beautiful Renton home featuring a bright home with water views, formal dining room, gas stove, spacious master bedroom with full bath.
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6
1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
957 sqft
464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream.
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,633
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,430
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,391
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
