All apartments in Renton
Find more places like Constellation Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
Constellation Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Constellation Apartments

1455 S Puget Dr · (206) 202-0625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G102 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit I102 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit G103 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit F304 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Constellation Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
on-site laundry
business center
concierge
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to Constellation Apartments in Renton. Our community features newly renovated and beautifully designed one and two-bedroom floor plans available for rent. Each home is outfitted with a cozy fireplace, large closets, and a private balcony with spectacular views. Stay active and social with our modern community amenities including tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and a fitness center with free weights. We are also a pet-friendly community so bring your furry friends too!

Secluded and peaceful, our Renton, WA apartments offer a serene and peaceful setting yet provides convenient access to I-5, 405, Hwy 167, Westfield South Center Shopping Center, Valley Medical Hospital, The Landing, Boeing, and Gene Coulon Park. Live in the perfect location with easy access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Get in touch with our wonderful leasing team and schedule a personal tour to discover your new home at Constellation Apartments in Renton, WA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Constellation Apartments have any available units?
Constellation Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Constellation Apartments have?
Some of Constellation Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Constellation Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Constellation Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Constellation Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Constellation Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Constellation Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Constellation Apartments offers parking.
Does Constellation Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Constellation Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Constellation Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Constellation Apartments has a pool.
Does Constellation Apartments have accessible units?
No, Constellation Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Constellation Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Constellation Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Constellation Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity