Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool e-payments internet access package receiving tennis court on-site laundry business center concierge guest parking hot tub

Welcome to Constellation Apartments in Renton. Our community features newly renovated and beautifully designed one and two-bedroom floor plans available for rent. Each home is outfitted with a cozy fireplace, large closets, and a private balcony with spectacular views. Stay active and social with our modern community amenities including tennis and basketball courts, a playground, and a fitness center with free weights. We are also a pet-friendly community so bring your furry friends too!



Secluded and peaceful, our Renton, WA apartments offer a serene and peaceful setting yet provides convenient access to I-5, 405, Hwy 167, Westfield South Center Shopping Center, Valley Medical Hospital, The Landing, Boeing, and Gene Coulon Park. Live in the perfect location with easy access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Get in touch with our wonderful leasing team and schedule a personal tour to discover your new home at Constellation Apartments in Renton, WA.