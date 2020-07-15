125 Studio Apartments for rent in Renton, WA

AL
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,849
591 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
20 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Sunset
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,528
488 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,495
448 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Renton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
70 Units Available
Tukwila Urban Center
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,338
400 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Results within 5 miles of Renton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,600
502 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,635
488 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,299
440 sqft
Close To Everything, Yet Worlds Away!Everyday living is simplified at Knol Apartments. We are conveniently located within minutes of all major freeways, Sea-Tac International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Kent.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,375
425 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,245
456 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
6 Units Available
Newport
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,445
650 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,310
426 sqft
If you’re in the market for an apartment in SeaTac, WA, check out Viewpoint Apartment Homes. Our community lives up to our name with priceless views of the Puget Sound.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,468
494 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
55 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,595
534 sqft
Upscale units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy outdoor living with rooftop terrace featuring gorgeous skyline views. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, courtyard. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
20 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
23 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,550
565 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,310
416 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 05:00 AM
$
10 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
7 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
DRIFTWOOD APARTMENTS
1610 W James Pl, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,326
400 sqft
Apartments with Excellent Service Driftwood Apartments has set our standards high to offer you the ultimate apartment living experience and an uncompromising level of service.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Gold Coast
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,820
661 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Rent Report
Renton

July 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Renton rents declined significantly over the past month

Renton rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Renton stand at $1,714 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,134 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Renton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Renton throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Renton

    Rent growth in Renton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Renton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Renton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,134 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Renton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Renton than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Renton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

