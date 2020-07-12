/
kennydale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Kennydale, Renton, WA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
6 Units Available
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
932 sqft
Between I-5 and I-405. On-site fitness center, pool with a spa and sauna, and resident lounge. Off-leash dog park. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Kennydale
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
38 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,505
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,555
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
23 Units Available
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1120 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6
1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
957 sqft
464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
7650 Se
7650 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
890 sqft
Rent:$795 - $1210 Deposit:$88 Community Amenities 24HR Fitness Center Swimming Pool Gated Community Apartment Amenities Refrigerator Balcony Dish Washer Washer Dryer Balcony/Patio/Extra Storage Disposal Cable Ready Club House
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
877 sqft
This contemporary condo at Sunset View is located close to The Landing with popular places to eat and shop. Close access to transit and interstate access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2420 NE 13th St
2420 Northeast 13th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
Warm Contemporary 2 Story in Renton - Welcome to Kennydale! This cozy 2 story single family home has it all. Freshly painted interior and brand new laminate hardwoods, gas fireplace, and TV/art niches in the living & dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Kennydale
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,656
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,252
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,499
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,830
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,470
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
19 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,596
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1170 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
