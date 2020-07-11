Apartment List
/
WA
/
renton
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Renton, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Renton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Renton
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1002 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,515
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,434
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Renton
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Thorndyke
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
15 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
42 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,687
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,776
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
9 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,441
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a playground and courtyard and is pet-friendly. The apartments were recently renovated and feature fireplaces and granite countertops. Mercer Slough Nature Park and Nordstrom Rack Factoria Mall are within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:09am
$
11 Units Available
The Row
25426 98th Ave S, Kent, WA
Studio
$1,105
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
800 sqft
The Row is a unique, rural community in the Puget Sound region. The one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature stunning Mt. Rainier views, patios, garbage disposals, dishwashers and bathtubs. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1189 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Talus
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA
Studio
$1,790
1058 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
2629 sqft
Close to Downtown Seattle and I-90. A smaller, quiet community with garages, outdoor activities, and off-street parking. Pet-friendly. Hardwood floors, full kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Renton
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Bellevue
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,630
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Overlake
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,541
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1112 sqft
Located south of Microsoft headquarters and near Lake Sammamish. Socialize in the wine bistro, sports lounge or on one of five rooftop decks. Special features include concierge service and a fitness center on two levels.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Renton, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Renton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Renton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRenton 3 BedroomsRenton Accessible ApartmentsRenton Apartments under $1,300Renton Apartments under $1,400
Renton Apartments under $1,600Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with GarageRenton Apartments with GymRenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRenton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Apartments with PoolRenton Apartments with Washer-DryerRenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsRenton Furnished ApartmentsRenton Pet Friendly PlacesRenton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College