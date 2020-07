Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal pool table

At Griffis Lake Washington, you get the best of both worlds. Located steps from the retail and dining convenience of The Landing shopping center and with easy access to the lakefront lifestyle of Gene Coulon Memorial Beach on the southside of Lake Washington. Conveniently located near I-405 and I-90, when it's time to head off to work or out for an adventure you're just minutes away from major employers, Sea-Tac Airport and the areas most scenic recreation destinations. Add our incredible amenities to this ideal location and you'll discover that, yes, you can have it all! Griffis Lake Washington offers balconies/patios in select homes. Call our leasing office to schedule a tour and come see for yourself all that Griffis Lake Washington has to offer.