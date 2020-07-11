144 Apartments for rent in Renton, WA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Location Fit for Anyone Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
40 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,505
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
24 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1120 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Downtown Renton
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,679
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1296 sqft
Close to WA-167, Valley Medical Center, Benson Hill Elementary, Green River, Angle Lake. Amenities include tanning bed, pool, theater/conference center, package receiving, garage, fitness studio, courtesy patrol, BBQ grills.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
3 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Last updated July 10 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
9 Units Available
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking and 24-hour gym. Near to Valley Freeway and local bus lines.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Sunset
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,548
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Renton
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1002 sqft
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,515
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
9 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,366
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.

July 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Renton rents declined significantly over the past month

Renton rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Renton stand at $1,714 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,134 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Renton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Renton throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,402; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Renton

    Rent growth in Renton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Renton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Renton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,134 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Renton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Renton than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Renton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

