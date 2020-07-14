Amenities
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community. Downtown Renton is walking distance and has great shopping, dining and eating locations for you to enjoy. Let 95 Burnett Apartments be your launchpad for everything exciting in Washington.***Tour24*** 95 Burnett is now offering the option to take a self-guided, in-person tour of the neighborhood and our model floor plan with the download of our Tour24 app! The app serves as an extension of our team, walking you through the specifics of our neighborhood and model floor plan in real-time, so you get all the information our leasing team would share with you during a traditional tour. Visit our site and click the Tour24 logo to register or copy and paste the link below into your browser!