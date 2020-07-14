Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community. Downtown Renton is walking distance and has great shopping, dining and eating locations for you to enjoy. Let 95 Burnett Apartments be your launchpad for everything exciting in Washington.***Tour24*** 95 Burnett is now offering the option to take a self-guided, in-person tour of the neighborhood and our model floor plan with the download of our Tour24 app! The app serves as an extension of our team, walking you through the specifics of our neighborhood and model floor plan in real-time, so you get all the information our leasing team would share with you during a traditional tour. Visit our site and click the Tour24 logo to register or copy and paste the link below into your browser!