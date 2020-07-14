All apartments in Renton
95 Burnett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

95 Burnett

Open Now until 6pm
95 Burnett Avenue South · (425) 434-5948
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99 Admin Fee Moves You In!
Location

95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057
Downtown Renton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 512 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,737

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 524 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,413

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 323 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,611

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 95 Burnett.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community. Downtown Renton is walking distance and has great shopping, dining and eating locations for you to enjoy. Let 95 Burnett Apartments be your launchpad for everything exciting in Washington.***Tour24*** 95 Burnett is now offering the option to take a self-guided, in-person tour of the neighborhood and our model floor plan with the download of our Tour24 app! The app serves as an extension of our team, walking you through the specifics of our neighborhood and model floor plan in real-time, so you get all the information our leasing team would share with you during a traditional tour. Visit our site and click the Tour24 logo to register or copy and paste the link below into your browser!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Attached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Burnett have any available units?
95 Burnett has 4 units available starting at $1,737 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Burnett have?
Some of 95 Burnett's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Burnett currently offering any rent specials?
95 Burnett is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99 Admin Fee Moves You In!
Is 95 Burnett pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Burnett is pet friendly.
Does 95 Burnett offer parking?
Yes, 95 Burnett offers parking.
Does 95 Burnett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Burnett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Burnett have a pool?
No, 95 Burnett does not have a pool.
Does 95 Burnett have accessible units?
Yes, 95 Burnett has accessible units.
Does 95 Burnett have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Burnett has units with dishwashers.
