All apartments in Renton
Find more places like Avaya at Town Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
Avaya at Town Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM

Avaya at Town Center

10436 SE Carr Rd · (425) 390-8277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit B101 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,092

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Unit B207 · Avail. now

$2,092

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avaya at Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
online portal
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Overlooking the Renton Valley, Avaya at Town Center offers great location, affordability, and quality of life. We offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood inspired floors, and space to live and grow all while still being close to shopping centers and public transportation.

This community does not accept portable screening results.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Detached Garage, Assigned Lot. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Detached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avaya at Town Center have any available units?
Avaya at Town Center has 2 units available starting at $2,092 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Avaya at Town Center have?
Some of Avaya at Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avaya at Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Avaya at Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avaya at Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Avaya at Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Avaya at Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Avaya at Town Center offers parking.
Does Avaya at Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avaya at Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avaya at Town Center have a pool?
No, Avaya at Town Center does not have a pool.
Does Avaya at Town Center have accessible units?
Yes, Avaya at Town Center has accessible units.
Does Avaya at Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avaya at Town Center has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Avaya at Town Center?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity