Amenities
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!
Overlooking the Renton Valley, Avaya at Town Center offers great location, affordability, and quality of life. We offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood inspired floors, and space to live and grow all while still being close to shopping centers and public transportation.
This community does not accept portable screening results.