Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport e-payments green community guest parking hot tub online portal smoke-free community

The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized. From the elegantly designed apartments and upscale amenities to the wonderful location and park-like green space surrounding our community, you’ll absolutely love living here.



At Regency Woods, you can choose from a variety of open floor plans for one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home. Your inner chef will be inspired by the gourmet kitchen with sleek granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and deep double sinks, as well as a convenient breakfast bar and dining area. You’ll love the large sliding glass doors in your spacious living room that flow out to your own private balcony or patio where you can enjoy a quiet cup of coffee or dine al fresco while admiring the gorgeous views that surround you. You’ll appreciate having elegant special touches in your home like modern lighting fixtures, wood grain-style flooring, ample storage including a linen closet, and wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light. Be sure to ask about our select homes with vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desks, and covered carports or garages, and inquire about our flexible lease terms.