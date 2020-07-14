Amenities
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized. From the elegantly designed apartments and upscale amenities to the wonderful location and park-like green space surrounding our community, you’ll absolutely love living here.
At Regency Woods, you can choose from a variety of open floor plans for one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home. Your inner chef will be inspired by the gourmet kitchen with sleek granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and deep double sinks, as well as a convenient breakfast bar and dining area. You’ll love the large sliding glass doors in your spacious living room that flow out to your own private balcony or patio where you can enjoy a quiet cup of coffee or dine al fresco while admiring the gorgeous views that surround you. You’ll appreciate having elegant special touches in your home like modern lighting fixtures, wood grain-style flooring, ample storage including a linen closet, and wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light. Be sure to ask about our select homes with vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desks, and covered carports or garages, and inquire about our flexible lease terms.