Home
/
Renton, WA
/
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Regency Woods Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr · (425) 243-0376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4001 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 4304 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 3302 · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3506 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 4105 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 4205 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3203 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 3202 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Woods Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
green community
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized. From the elegantly designed apartments and upscale amenities to the wonderful location and park-like green space surrounding our community, you’ll absolutely love living here.

At Regency Woods, you can choose from a variety of open floor plans for one, two, and three-bedroom apartments to find the perfect home. Your inner chef will be inspired by the gourmet kitchen with sleek granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and deep double sinks, as well as a convenient breakfast bar and dining area. You’ll love the large sliding glass doors in your spacious living room that flow out to your own private balcony or patio where you can enjoy a quiet cup of coffee or dine al fresco while admiring the gorgeous views that surround you. You’ll appreciate having elegant special touches in your home like modern lighting fixtures, wood grain-style flooring, ample storage including a linen closet, and wide windows that invite in plenty of natural light. Be sure to ask about our select homes with vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and desks, and covered carports or garages, and inquire about our flexible lease terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $200 one time fee
rent: $35
restrictions: Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Regency Woods Apartment Homes have any available units?
Regency Woods Apartment Homes has 17 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency Woods Apartment Homes have?
Some of Regency Woods Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Woods Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Woods Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Woods Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Woods Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Regency Woods Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Regency Woods Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Regency Woods Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regency Woods Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Woods Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Regency Woods Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Regency Woods Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Regency Woods Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Woods Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Woods Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

