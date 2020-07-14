All apartments in Renton
Bella Vista

2100 Lake Washington Blvd N · (919) 364-6478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA 98056
Kennydale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit J-105 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Unit E-105 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Unit F-104 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit P-305 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Unit G-101 · Avail. now

$2,960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
internet access
package receiving
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
green community
hot tub
smoke-free community
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Vista have any available units?
Bella Vista has 6 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Vista have?
Some of Bella Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Vista is pet friendly.
Does Bella Vista offer parking?
Yes, Bella Vista offers parking.
Does Bella Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Vista have a pool?
Yes, Bella Vista has a pool.
Does Bella Vista have accessible units?
No, Bella Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Vista has units with dishwashers.
