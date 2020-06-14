Apartment List
/
WA
/
renton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

265 Apartments for rent in Renton, WA with garage

Renton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cascade
6 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1107 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sunset
13 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
South Lake Washington
40 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,315
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1113 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to WA-167, Valley Medical Center, Benson Hill Elementary, Green River, Angle Lake. Amenities include tanning bed, pool, theater/conference center, package receiving, garage, fitness studio, courtesy patrol, BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
5 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New family townhomes and apartments on a leafy Renton street, just a minute from Highway 167. Units come with gas fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and large windows. Fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated August 7 at 11:06pm
Downtown Renton
Contact for Availability
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1046 sqft
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Renton Hill
1 Unit Available
420 Renton Ave. S.
420 Renton Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1880 sqft
Gorgeous Water View Home with 2 Bedroom & Office, 1 Car Garage and Beautifully Manicured Lawn w/Water Feature - Beautiful Renton home featuring a bright home with water views, formal dining room, gas stove, spacious master bedroom with full bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Talbot Hill
1 Unit Available
1804 Lake Avenue S
1804 Lake Avenue South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1900 sqft
1804 Lake Avenue S Available 07/01/20 Fresh and ready on large lot in fantastic location! - 3 bed/w bath home only minutes to 405 and downtown Renton! Brand new carpet upstairs, new vinyl plank floor in kitchen and baths, and fresh paint throughout

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
10824 SE 170th St, #B304
10824 Southeast 170th Street, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
972 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Renton - Welcome home to this cheery delight! This home offers a spacious living room with adjoining dining area and the full mirrored accent walls creates a sense of added space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
330 Chelan Ave NE
330 Chelan Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
330 Chelan Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Cozy great 3 Beds/ 2.5 Baths Townhome in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood - Approx. 1800 sqft Townhome with 3 beds/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kennydale
1 Unit Available
1021 N 29th St
1021 North 29th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
1021 N 29th St Available 07/03/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Lower Kennydale Location - Sweet 3 bed, 2 bath home with attached garage in great Lower Kennydale location! This charming one level home is nestled on a nice sized lot among larger more
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Renton, WA

Renton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRenton 3 BedroomsRenton Accessible ApartmentsRenton Apartments under $1,300Renton Apartments under $1,400
Renton Apartments under $1,600Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with GarageRenton Apartments with GymRenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRenton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Apartments with PoolRenton Apartments with Washer-DryerRenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsRenton Furnished ApartmentsRenton Pet Friendly PlacesRenton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College