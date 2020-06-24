All apartments in Renton
212 S. 49TH ST. Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 S. 49TH ST. Unit B

212 S 49th St · No Longer Available
Location

212 S 49th St, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Ashburn Townhome Beautiful 1,292 sq ft 2bed / 2.5 bath. Available soon...March 1st. - Spacious well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home. You won't feel cramped in the comfortable living/dining room with high ceilings. Open concept kitchen. Slider to patio off kitchen for barbecue/out door dining. Gas heat and hot water. Top floor master and 2nd bedrooms. Large master bath with walk-in closet. New paint, new kitchen sink and new carpeting to be installed 3/13/19.

Patio, gas fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, and deep garage parking and storage.

Guest parking. Club house with kitchen, exercise room, fireplace and large TV.

Gated community just minutes to Hwy 167 and commute to Seattle, Centurylink Field, Boeing, Valley Medical Center or Bellevue on I-405.

Move in Details:
$1900 First month's rent
$1400 Security deposit
$500 Pet Deposit ($250 nonrefundable) Small pet with breed restrictions.
$45 tenant screening fee per applicant

1st and deposit to move in
Water, sewer, garbage included
Tenant pays natural gas, electricity, Internet and cable TV
Renters Insurance Required
No move in fee

No smoking.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

This property is professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate, LLC. For viewing call Cherie at 206 694 1732

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE4717563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

