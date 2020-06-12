Apartment List
/
WA
/
renton
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:42 PM

207 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Renton, WA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1088 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cascade
8 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
972 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1348 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
966 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
954 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
6 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 05:16pm
South Lake Washington
43 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1113 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Cascade
16 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
907 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
12 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Earlington Hill
19 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
986 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
885 sqft
Copper Ridge Apartments in Renton, Washington, feature fireplaces, new flooring, updated kitchens and the finest in leisure facilities like a fitness center, pool and outdoor deck.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
906 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1019 sqft
Close to WA-167, Valley Medical Center, Benson Hill Elementary, Green River, Angle Lake. Amenities include tanning bed, pool, theater/conference center, package receiving, garage, fitness studio, courtesy patrol, BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated August 7 at 11:06pm
Downtown Renton
Contact for Availability
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1046 sqft
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shadow Hawk
1 Unit Available
3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044
3200 Southeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1450 sqft
3200 SE 12th St Unit 1044 Available 07/20/20 Open to Applications - Gorgeous 2 bd, 2.5 ba w/approx.

June 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Renton rents declined significantly over the past month

Renton rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Renton stand at $1,723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,146 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Renton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Renton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Renton

    As rents have increased moderately in Renton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Renton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Renton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,146 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Renton.
    • While Renton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Renton than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Renton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRenton 3 BedroomsRenton Accessible ApartmentsRenton Apartments under $1,300Renton Apartments under $1,400
    Renton Apartments under $1,600Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with GarageRenton Apartments with GymRenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRenton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRenton Apartments with Parking
    Renton Apartments with PoolRenton Apartments with Washer-DryerRenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsRenton Furnished ApartmentsRenton Pet Friendly PlacesRenton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
    Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
    Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    CascadeSunset
    Downtown Renton

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
    University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
    Cascadia College