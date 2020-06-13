198 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Renton, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1220 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Earlington Hill
19 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1107 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade
8 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade
1 Unit Available
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kennydale
1 Unit Available
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Call us now at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications! Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodbury Lane
1 Unit Available
11020 SE 183rd PL
11020 Southeast 183rd Place, Renton, WA
Gorgeous Renton 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with fenced yard. - Avail 6/1.Two-story home on large fenced back yard. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with formal living room with French doors leading into the family room w/brick wood burning fp.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunset
1 Unit Available
2100 NE 6th Pl
2100 Northeast 6th Place, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1000 sqft
Available 06/18/20 Beautifully and Fully Renovated 3-bed Home - Property Id: 286955 Welcome to this gorgeously remodeled rambler in desirable Renton Highlands. The Interior beautifully and completely redone with an open concept layout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Talbot Hill
1 Unit Available
1804 Lake Avenue S
1804 Lake Avenue South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1900 sqft
1804 Lake Avenue S Available 07/01/20 Fresh and ready on large lot in fantastic location! - 3 bed/w bath home only minutes to 405 and downtown Renton! Brand new carpet upstairs, new vinyl plank floor in kitchen and baths, and fresh paint throughout

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Union
1 Unit Available
107 Vashon Ave SE
107 Vashon Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA
Desirable 5 bedroom home in Renton/ Lots of room for the whole family! - Welcome home to this desirable 5 bedroom 2 bath home! Located in a beautiful Renton neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kennydale
1 Unit Available
1021 N 29th St
1021 North 29th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
1021 N 29th St Available 07/03/20 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Lower Kennydale Location - Sweet 3 bed, 2 bath home with attached garage in great Lower Kennydale location! This charming one level home is nestled on a nice sized lot among larger more

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Chelan Ave NE
330 Chelan Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1800 sqft
330 Chelan Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Cozy great 3 Beds/ 2.5 Baths Townhome in quiet but convenient Renton Highland neighborhood - Approx. 1800 sqft Townhome with 3 beds/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Benson Rd South - #A
1228 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1220 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath & VIEWS with walls of windows brings the outside in! Living Room with rock fireplace, galley kitchen and eating nook, dining room, washer/dryer in unit! Wrap around deck overlooking beautiful backyard and territorial
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,825
1840 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16915 166th Pl SE
16915 166th Place Southeast, Fairwood, WA
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Woodside at McGarvey Park - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Woodside at McGarvey Park.

June 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Renton rents declined significantly over the past month

Renton rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Renton stand at $1,723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,146 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Renton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Renton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Renton

    As rents have increased moderately in Renton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Renton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Renton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,146 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Renton.
    • While Renton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Renton than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Renton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

