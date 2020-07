Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible e-payments racquetball court

At The Windsor Apartments, you will discover a welcoming community that provides comfort and convenience at an unprecedented value. We have spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Renton WA for you to choose from. Our apartments create the perfect retreat, offering large closets, cozy fireplaces, pool, spa, athletic center, parking garages and lushly landscaped grounds with graceful style. Our Renton apartment homes exemplify unique details and thoughtful touches rarely found in an apartment community. You'll enjoy our perfect suburban location in Renton, WA. Our community is just minutes away from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Come to a home we know you'll love at The Windsor Apartments in Renton.