Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments hot tub lobby online portal smoke-free community

Borgata's location is on a quiet street combines the privacy and serenity of a neighborhood with the ease of apartment living. Our comfortable townhomes and flats are clustered along a leafy cul-de-sac on a hillside above Renton, with views of the city's twinkling lights below.