Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher cable included carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed elevator 24hr maintenance guest suite media room package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Stylish. Safe. Sophisticated. In other words, Harrington Square. Let us introduce you to our pet-friendly studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in Renton, WA. Indulge yourself in a life of utmost comfort and adopt a lavish lifestyle in our green, gated community nestled in the peaceful Highlands neighborhood. Superior amenities, magnificent mountain and lake views, and unsurpassed customer services make us an excellent choice for your dream rental home.



Feel amazing every single moment, from the second you step into our controlled-access community right until you rest your head on the soft, silky pillow in your king-sized bedroom. At Harrington Square apartments, you’ll discover you have everything you need to lead a rewarding life. Lounge all day long on the deck, tone your bikini body in our gym, have a barbecue party, unwind with a yoga sessio