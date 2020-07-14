All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Harrington Square

950 Harrington Ave NE · (360) 310-4179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit N-313 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit S-216 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,597

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit N-425 · Avail. now

$1,667

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit N-526 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit N-324 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit N-401 · Avail. now

$1,984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Unit N-527 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harrington Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
guest suite
media room
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Stylish. Safe. Sophisticated. In other words, Harrington Square. Let us introduce you to our pet-friendly studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in Renton, WA. Indulge yourself in a life of utmost comfort and adopt a lavish lifestyle in our green, gated community nestled in the peaceful Highlands neighborhood. Superior amenities, magnificent mountain and lake views, and unsurpassed customer services make us an excellent choice for your dream rental home.

Feel amazing every single moment, from the second you step into our controlled-access community right until you rest your head on the soft, silky pillow in your king-sized bedroom. At Harrington Square apartments, you’ll discover you have everything you need to lead a rewarding life. Lounge all day long on the deck, tone your bikini body in our gym, have a barbecue party, unwind with a yoga sessio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Water/Sewer is metered to your usage. Trash is $30 per month. Renter's insurance is required from all households within 48 hours of credit approval, and must be kept throughout residency. Minimum personal liability coverage required: $100,000. (our program is $10/month)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned garage parking: $60 per spot or $90 per tandem spot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $40 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harrington Square have any available units?
Harrington Square has 10 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does Harrington Square have?
Some of Harrington Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harrington Square currently offering any rent specials?
Harrington Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harrington Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Harrington Square is pet friendly.
Does Harrington Square offer parking?
Yes, Harrington Square offers parking.
Does Harrington Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harrington Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harrington Square have a pool?
No, Harrington Square does not have a pool.
Does Harrington Square have accessible units?
Yes, Harrington Square has accessible units.
Does Harrington Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harrington Square has units with dishwashers.
